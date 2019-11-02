Peace Lily can keep indoor air toxin-free

New Delhi: If you are planning to purchase an air purifier with your hard-earned money as air around you gets toxic, think again. According to health experts, air purifiers are not the only solution to keep your indoor air clean as the same job can be done by placing indoor plants like Peace lily or Boston Fern, along with keeping the environment dust-free.

According to Shiba Kalyan Biswal, Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Gurugram, indoor plants which are better known for their quality of improving indoor air are Peace Lily, Golden Pothos, Weeping Fug, Spider Plant, Snake Plant, Dragon Tree, Areca Palm and Boston Fern.

According to Piyush Goel, Pulmonologist at Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram, they advise people to use air purifiers if they have a history of respiratory problems and allergies.