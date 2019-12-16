Payal Rohtagi's bail denied, sent to jail till Dec 24

On Monday, bollywood actress and model Payal Rohatgi who was arrested by Bundi police in Ahmedabad over objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, has been sent to eight day judicial custody by a local court in Bundi.
The actress was booked by the Bundi police under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family. She was served a notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection. "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia," tweeted Payal Rohatgi.
State Youth Congress general secretary and a resident of Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, had submitted a complaint along with copies of the offensive content after which a case was registered against the actress. Rohatgi on her social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, had posted the objectionable content on September 6 and 21.
Sharma had alleged in the complaint against the actress that the objectionable content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity, religious hatred besides disgracing a woman's character. Earlier this month, the actress on Twitter had alleged that the Rajasthan chief minister was acting against her under pressure from the Gandhi family. The actress had claimed that she had a "recording" of people referring to the pressure. The statement had come after the Bundi Sadar police here sent notice to her in connection with the case and sought a reply for uploading the offensive content against the Nehru-Gandhi family.
(Inputs from Agencies)
