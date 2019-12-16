Payal Rohtagi's bail denied, sent to jail till Dec 24

On Monday, bollywood actress and model Payal Rohatgi who was arrested by Bundi police in Ahmedabad over objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, has been sent to eight day judicial custody by a local court in Bundi.

The actress was booked by the Bundi police under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family. She was served a notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection. "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia," tweeted Payal Rohatgi.