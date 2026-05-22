Patna: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Targeted In Stone-Pelting Attack In Gaya, Escapes Unhurt

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi |

Patna: Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday was targeted during a public programme in Gaya district.

Bodyguard injured, minister safe

The incident took place when Manjhi stood up to address a gathering on the premises of a private school at Siswar village under Khizarsarai block in Gaya district. The stone, however, did not strike the union minister as he escaped unhurt. However, the bodyguard standing behind him sustained minor injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, just as Manjhi rose from his chair to deliver his speech, a young man threw a stone from outside the venue. The stone flew rapidly toward the stage but caused no harm to Manjhi.

Two youths detained by police

Acting swiftly, police detained two youths from the spot for their suspected involvement in the incident. Police are interrogating both individuals to ascertain the motive behind the stone-pelting and to determine whether the attack was premeditated or a spontaneous occurrence. Police said that every aspect of the incident was being investigated, and individuals present in the vicinity were also being questioned.

Responding to the incident, Manjhi told newspersons that he was completely clueless about the incident as he could not realise what really happened. “Some people who do not want good work to happen are indulging in such an act,” he remarked.

MLA Jyoti Manjhi's convoy also attacked

Last Sunday, the convoy of MLA Jyoti Manjhi, who is ‘samdhin’ of the union minister, was also attacked in Gaya district. She was on her way to attend a social event in Gambhira village under Mohanpur block when a passenger vehicle blocked the path of her convoy. It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle deliberately parked it in the middle of the road, thereby obstructing traffic.

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When the MLA's bodyguards requested that the vehicle be moved, approximately 15–20 people—who were inside the vehicle—stepped out, confronted the security personnel, and began physically assaulting them.

During the attack, MLA Jyoti Manjhi remained seated inside her vehicle as she alleged later that the attackers hurled abuses, used casteist slurs, and even struck the windows of her vehicle. MLA, her bodyguards, and her supporters were eventually evacuated safely from the spot after she alerted nearby villagers about the incident.

Later, a man threatened Manjhi and used provocative language against him through Facebook. Gaya Ji cyber police station filed an FIR after the related video went viral on social media and arrested the accused, Rajesh Rao alias Sardar from Laheriasarai police station limits in Nalanda district in this connection.