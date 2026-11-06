 Patna Police Encounter: Prime Accused JP Yadav, Two Associates Wanted In PACS Chairman Murder Cases Killed In 20-Minute Gunfight | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPatna Police Encounter: Prime Accused JP Yadav, Two Associates Wanted In PACS Chairman Murder Cases Killed In 20-Minute Gunfight | Video

Patna Police Encounter: Prime Accused JP Yadav, Two Associates Wanted In PACS Chairman Murder Cases Killed In 20-Minute Gunfight | Video

Three men wanted in the murder of PACS chairmen in Danapur and Maner were killed in a 20-minute gunfight with Patna Police near Sherpur Ganga Ghat. Prime accused JP Yadav and associates Bablu Kumar and Rajesh Sharma died, while Maner SHO Rajneesh Kumar was injured.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Patna Police Encounter: Prime Accused JP Yadav, Two Associates Wanted In PACS Chairman Murder Cases Killed In 20-Minute Gunfight | Video
Patna Police Encounter: Prime Accused JP Yadav, Two Associates Wanted In PACS Chairman Murder Cases Killed In 20-Minute Gunfight | Video | X / ANI

Patna: Three men wanted in the murder of a PACS (Primary Agriculture Credit Society) chairman were killed in a gunfight with police near Sherpur Ganga Ghat in Patna district on Friday.

The exchange of fire lasted around 20 minutes, with nearly 30 rounds fired from both sides. The deceased have been identified as JP Yadav, the prime accused in the murder case, and his associates Bablu Kumar and Rajesh Sharma. Maner SHO Rajneesh Kumar was injured after the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team.

Read Also
Bengaluru Mass Murder Case: Cab Driver Allegedly Kills Wife, Six In-Laws With Grinding Stone Dumps...
Bengaluru Mass Murder Case: Cab Driver Allegedly Kills Wife, Six In-Laws With Grinding Stone Dumps...

According to police sources, the team received a tip-off that Yadav, who was absconding in the murder cases of PACS chairmen in Danapur and Maner, was hiding near Sherpur Ganga Ghat with his associates.

Acting on the information, a police team raided the area to arrest the accused. However, the men allegedly opened fire, injuring SHO Rajneesh Kumar. Police retaliated, killing all three in the exchange of fire.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot to collect evidence. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the encounter. A detailed official statement is awaited.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source