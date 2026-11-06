Patna Police Encounter: Prime Accused JP Yadav, Two Associates Wanted In PACS Chairman Murder Cases Killed In 20-Minute Gunfight | Video | X / ANI

Patna: Three men wanted in the murder of a PACS (Primary Agriculture Credit Society) chairman were killed in a gunfight with police near Sherpur Ganga Ghat in Patna district on Friday.

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The exchange of fire lasted around 20 minutes, with nearly 30 rounds fired from both sides. The deceased have been identified as JP Yadav, the prime accused in the murder case, and his associates Bablu Kumar and Rajesh Sharma. Maner SHO Rajneesh Kumar was injured after the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team.

According to police sources, the team received a tip-off that Yadav, who was absconding in the murder cases of PACS chairmen in Danapur and Maner, was hiding near Sherpur Ganga Ghat with his associates.

Acting on the information, a police team raided the area to arrest the accused. However, the men allegedly opened fire, injuring SHO Rajneesh Kumar. Police retaliated, killing all three in the exchange of fire.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot to collect evidence. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the encounter. A detailed official statement is awaited.