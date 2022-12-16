PATNA: Nitish Kumar rejects demand for aid to hooch victims' kin

File Photo

PATNA: As the death toll in Saran hooch tragedy rose to 43 on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejected demands from the opposition for ex-gratia to the families of the deceased saying “Piyoge to Maroge”.

One of the persons died in Nalanda Medical College Hospital on Thursday noon, while other is in critical condition.

District excise superintendent Rajnish Kumar, visited Mashrakh police station and found seals of dozens of drums containing spirit for use in industries broken and containers emptied.

These drums were seized by the excise department against the prohibition drive. The standard operating procedure suggested destruction of spirits and other alcoholic products, but spirits in these drums were not destroyed.

He suspect the illicit liquor manufacturers might have used spirits from the drums kept in the police station premises. A sub-divisional police officer was transferred on Thursday and officer-in charge suspended. Mr Kumar suspected link between the local police and liquor mafia and constituted a special investigation team to probe it.

Meanwhile, mass cremation of the victims took place at Bahrauli panchayat. In one family, seven members have died and two are undergoing treatment.

Families of the victims complained liquor was locally available. Arshad Khan who lost his father alleged liquor mafia had circulated it's number on the mobile phones promising home delivery of liquor

Rajendra Rai, one of the villagers said Manju Devi had consumed liquor on Tuesday evening at Mauli village. She was rushed to hospital on Thursday in critical condition. Her daughter Rita Kumar told media “Mummy piti thi” ( mother used to drink).

As bodies piled up, wood shortage took place at cremation grounds. Villagers arranged woodlogs for pyres through donations

A team of opposition leaders visited the affected families to probe the supply and manufacture of illicit liquor. Vijay Kumar Sinha, leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Samrat Chaudhury,leader of opposition in Vidhan Parishad and former deputy chief minister,Tarkishore Prasad met th er families of the victims

The opposition leaders alleged nexus of local police with liquor mafia. They quoted villagers who alleged chaukidar of the Mashrakh police station collected Rs 3000 every month for uninterrupted supply of liquor in Bahrauli.