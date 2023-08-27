Patna: Bailey Road Caves In Amid Heavy Rains, CM Nitish Kumar Reviews Situation

Representative Image

A large of part of a road in Patna caved in on Sunday following heavy rains that pounded the state capital round the clock, according to officials.

The Bailey Road, which is considered to be the life line of Patna, caved in following heavy rains that have been lashing the city since Saturday. Several areas of the city are waterlogged, a district administration official said.

Traffic has been badly disrupted between Hartali More and Sheikhpura, following the cave-in, according to police officials.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the site along with his Cabinet colleagues and top officials and asked the officials to ensure that traffic is resumed on the road at the earliest.

“The chief minister Kumar inspected the site where the road had caved in and instructed the officials to resume traffic as soon as possible,” officials said.

The Road Construction Department has started the repair work.