Patiala Violence: 3 accused arrested, 24 identified, says police

MS Chhina, IG Patiala today said that a law & order issue was created in Patiala on Friday, in connection with which the Patiala Police registered 6 FIRs & 3 accused have been arrested, including Harish Singla. The main accused and the mastermind Barjinder Singh Parwana will be arrested shortly, he added, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the curfew has been lifted, and internet services have been restored. "There is confidence among people. Peace Keeping Committee's meeting was held. Everybody wants peace," SSP Patiala Deepak Parik said.

"As more video evidence & statements come in, we nominate more accused; their numbers will rise. We have identified around 24 accused by this evening & special teams formed to arrest them. Every accused will be arrested," he added.

The services were snapped on Saturday, a day after clashes broke out between a right-wing Hindu group Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and pro-Khalisatni activists. Initially, mobile internet services were supposed to remain suspended till 6 pm.

Notably, a peace committee meeting was also held in Patiala, on Saturday following the violent clash that broke out in the city.

“Everyone wants the communal harmony of Patiala to continue as has happened so far. It was a good meeting,” said Deputy Commissioner of Patiala Sakshi Sawhney.

"The peace committee members have assured us that atmosphere like this will not be created in the city in any procession," said the Patiala IG.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:40 PM IST