Patiala clash: Court sends Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla to two-day police custody

A day after Patiala clash, a court on Saturday sent Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla to two-day Police custody of Patiala Police.

Following the clashes, mobile internet service that was temporarily suspended in the district owing to law and order situation were restored today evening.

The services were snapped on Saturday, a day after clashes broke out between a right-wing Hindu group Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and pro-Khalisatni activists. Initially, mobile internet services were supposed to remain suspended till 6pm.

#UPDATE | Patiala clash: Court sends Harish Singla to two-day Police custody of Patiala Police.#Punjab https://t.co/Zh1sypbuSp — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

Punjab chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann earlier today ordered the transfer of three senior police officials in wake of the clashes. Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Rakesh Aggarwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, Nanak Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Harpal Singh have been transferred, a statement from the chief minister's office read.

Harish Singla, leader of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) outfit - which is not connected with the Shiv Sena, is the sole person to have been arrested in the incident so far. He was nabbed by Punjab Police on Friday late evening following a high-level meeting chaired by Mann.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 06:31 PM IST