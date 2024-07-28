Pati, Patni Aur Woh! Husband Marries Pakistani Woman On Video Call In Rajasthan; First Wife Files Dowry Case | Representational Image | Freepik

Jaipur: It's a tale of Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Churu Rajasthan where a man fall in love with a Pakistani woman on social media, got married through video conferencing and now has been booked under the case of dowry harassment by the police on the complaint of his first wife.

The first wife alleges that she sold her jewelry and got her husband to open a business abroad, but the husband turned out to be unfaithful and left her with two children. Describing the other woman as a Pakistani spy, the first wife said that the other woman had come to India illegally.

This story is of Mehwish (33), a woman from Lahore, Pakistan, Rehman (35) of Pithisar, Churu and Farida Bano (29). Mehwish had reached Churu on Saturday to visit her in-laws after marrying Rehman through video conferencing and later in Saudi Arabia. Their Nikah took place two years ago. Rahman is currently in Kuwait, while Mehwish has come to India on a 45-day tourist visa.

Police Station Officer Hanuman Ram Bishnoi said that Farida Bano a resident of Bhadra, has filled an FIR against his husband and in-laws for dowry harassment. Farida was married to Rehman Khan on March 17, 2011, and they have an 8-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son. Farida accused his husband of triple Talaq as well. Farida has sought help from the Government of India to get justice for herself and her children.

As per reports Rehman and Mehwish met on a social media app and became friends and this friendship gradually turned into love and decided to get married. This was the second marriage of Rehman and Mehwish. Both were already married and both have two children. Mehwish was married in the year 2006 itself and has two sons. A few years ago, Mehwish got separated.