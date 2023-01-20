Pathaan Row: Seers issues rules for filmmakers; Dharam Censor Board to review films to keep check on anti-Hindu content

Pathaan poster |

Lucknow: Hindu seers will now watch and censor films, tele serials and web series in case there is anything against the religion. Prominent seer and Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand of Jyotish Mutt has issued guidelines for the entertainment industry.

Assembled during the Magh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the seers have formed a Dharma (Religion) Censor Board and decided to scan every film and such progarmme before its release. While Avimukteshwaranand would be the patron of the board, nine prominent Hindu seers are its members.

The board would begin its work with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, whi­ch will be released on January 25. The board members would watch the movie in the first show and take a call.

Talking to the media, Swami Avimukteshwaranand sa­id, “The Censor Board would review new Bollywood films, TV dramas and web series to keep a check on anti-Hindu content or distortion of facts about Sanatan Dharma.”

He said the newly-constituted board has framed gui­de­lines, which has been conveyed to the filmmakers. The seer asked the entertainment industry to follow the guidelines and do not portray Sa­natan Dharma in a bad taste. The entertainment industry should aim at providing relief to the public but some vested interest have been misusing it.

The Dharma Censor Board would issue a certificate to the films found as per their norms. Whi­le the board was constituted by Shan­ka­racha­rya last week, the guidelines were issued on Thursday. Swami Avimuk­teshwaran­and said the board would first talk to the filmmakers and intervene. In case they do not adhere to the guidelines, the seers would give a call to ban the film or programme.

