Patanjali 'appalled' by IMA's remarks on Coronil, says Harsh Vardhan didn't endorse any ayurvedic medicine

After Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Patanjali's Coronil tablet, the Patanjali Research Foundation Trust on Wednesday said that it was appalled by IMA's remarks.
"Patanjali Research Foundation Trust is appalled by the press release issued by the officials of Indian Medical Association, on Coronil. It is disheartening to observe the lack of understanding of scientific research concepts by such well-trained doctors," the trust said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary, Patanjali Research Foundation Trust - Haridwar, said: "Coronil has been awarded the CoPP licence as per WHO-GMP. Dr Harsh Vardhan didn't endorse any ayurvedic medicine, neither, did he undermine the modern medicines."
The IMA on Monday expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which the company claims is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19, and demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in whose presence the medicine was launched.
The Union Health Minister was present at the press meet where Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev claimed that Coronil is part of COVID-19 treatment.
"In the press conference held on 19 February 2021, Hon'ble Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, communicated about the integration of Ayurveda with the national healthcare system, which was in-line with the recent initiatives of WHO, as stated by Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus. Our Hon'ble Health Minister never undermined the modern medicine; rather his presence in the event showed his sincere efforts as a health minister to provide acceptability to other form of medicinal systems. We cannot help, but observe that the remarks made by the officials of IMA (Indian Medical Association) were uncalled for to state the very least; rather-than reflecting sincere concerns for the upholding of certain medical beliefs," Patanjali said on Wednesday.
Patanjali Research Foundation Trust also reiterated that Coronil has been awarded the CoPP (Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product) licence. Patanjali also claimed that the certificate is compliant with WHO - Good Manufacturing Practices, and has been issued to Coronil by the Drug Controller General of India, as per the defined quality parameters.
"WHO - Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) license has been issued to Coronil by the Drug Controller General of India, Central' Drugs Standard Control Organization (COSCO) as per the defined quality parameters (Annexure 6). The apparent lack of scientific knowledge among some of the medical fraternity, as evident from these baseless allegations, would tarnish the image of our great nation," Patanjali said.
Patanjali Research Foundation Trust further said that it appreciates IMA official's respect for pure unadulterated Ayurveda. "However, it is disheartening to note that IMA officials feel that Ayurveda is getting adulterated in the hand of a "corporate" whose agenda is to promote national self-sufficiency," it added.