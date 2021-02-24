Patanjali 'appalled' by IMA's remarks on Coronil, says Harsh Vardhan didn't endorse any ayurvedic medicine

After Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Patanjali's Coronil tablet, the Patanjali Research Foundation Trust on Wednesday said that it was appalled by IMA's remarks.

"Patanjali Research Foundation Trust is appalled by the press release issued by the officials of Indian Medical Association, on Coronil. It is disheartening to observe the lack of understanding of scientific research concepts by such well-trained doctors," the trust said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary, Patanjali Research Foundation Trust - Haridwar, said: "Coronil has been awarded the CoPP licence as per WHO-GMP. Dr Harsh Vardhan didn't endorse any ayurvedic medicine, neither, did he undermine the modern medicines."