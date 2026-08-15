Passport Verification Bribe? Ghaziabad Cop Allegedly Demands ₹2,000-4,000 From Software Engineer; Video Goes Viral |

Ghaziabad: A video purportedly showing a police officer allegedly demanding a bribe from a software engineer during passport verification at his home in Indirapuram has surfaced online, sparking concerns over alleged corruption in the verification process.

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Viral Video Shows Cop Asking For Bribe

The video shows the policeman sitting inside the man's house and checking his documents before allegedly asking him to 'settle the accounts'. When the man asks how much he needs to pay, the officer allegedly demands Rs 2,000-4,000, reportedly claiming that such money has to be given at the police station.

The man, who is reportedly a senior software engineer working with IBM, then questions the policeman about the payment. He asks what the money is for, whether he would receive a receipt and whether the payment would qualify for any income-tax exemption. He also asks the officer whether the amount is a commission or falls under any particular category.

The video further shows the man telling the policeman that people at the passport office had allegedly warned him that police personnel conducting verification may ask for Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The officer appears to become uncomfortable during the questioning and eventually leaves the house.

The incident is reportedly from Indirapuram, although the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified.

Senior Cop Responds To Viral Video

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryabali Maurya said the video appears to be quite old, as reported by Navbharat Times. He said the policeman seen in the footage is currently not posted at Indirapuram police station. The ACP added that a detailed investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the facts that emerge.