Passengers Stranded At Bhubaneswar Airport After IndiGo Flight Cancelled Hours After Scheduled Departure | Video | Aviation News' Instagram

Passengers at Bhubaneswar Airport were left stranded on Thursday after an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 2:35 PM was cancelled around 5:30 PM, several hours after its scheduled departure time.

According to passengers, they were not provided timely information about the cancellation, leaving many waiting at the airport even around 6 PM without clear communication or adequate assistance from the airline.

Passengers expressed frustration over the delay in informing them and alleged a lack of cooperation from IndiGo staff at the airport.

One passenger alleged that the flight was scheduled to depart at 2:35 PM but was cancelled at around 5:30 PM without passengers being properly informed.

"Our flight was scheduled for 2:35 PM. All of a sudden, it was cancelled at 5:30 PM without properly informing the passengers. We are stranded at Bhubaneswar Airport and have received no satisfactory response," the passenger said.

The reported cancellation and delay in communication left several passengers seeking clarity on alternative travel arrangements and assistance from the airline. The reason for the cancellation was not immediately clear.

Further details are awaited.