Passengers Left Hungry & Parched At Surat International Airport's Security Area

Surat: Passengers flying internationally out of Surat's swanky new terminal building are in for a surprising inconvenience – a complete lack of food and beverage options after clearing security. Despite the much-anticipated expansion inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi four months ago, the Security Hold Area (SHA) remains devoid of shops and eateries.

This unexpected situation leaves travelers, who must check-in two to three hours before international departures, with a stark choice: bring their own food and drinks, or go hungry and thirsty. The culprit? Bureaucratic hurdles. Apparently, the floor plan for the international SHA hasn't received approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Travellers' woes

"The concessionaire's file for the floor plan is pending with BCAS Ahmedabad," explains an airport official. "Their visit for inspection and final approval is awaited. Only then can individual outlets be installed." This bureaucratic delay translates to significant discomfort for passengers, especially those on long international journeys. With no access to basic refreshments in the newly inaugurated terminal's SHA, frustration is mounting.

"We have to wait for hours at the airport with absolutely nothing to eat or drink," laments a disgruntled traveler. "And forget about bringing anything from the domestic terminal next door – it's not allowed!" Adding to the woes, the designated smoking zone within the international terminal remains non-operational, further limiting passenger options. Efforts to reach BCAS Ahmedabad for comment proved futile, with unanswered calls on their official landline.

While the expansion of Surat International Airport signifies progress, the current situation in the international SHA paints a different picture. Until the BCAS grants approval and outlets open their doors, passengers will have to endure a dry and hungry wait before take-off.