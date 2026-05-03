Passenger Opens Emergency Exit Of Air Arabia Flight During Touchdown At Chennai Airport |

Chennai: A passenger, Mohammed Najmuddin Sherif, triggered a scare by opening the emergency exit door of an Air Arabia flight just during touch down at Chennai airport and jumping out of the aircraft using the slide, on Sunday morning.

A native of Pudukkottai district, Sherif, during initial interrogation, claimed he feared for life from some of his co-passengers and chose to escape from them by opening the emergency exit when the aircraft was taxiing on the runway.

According to police and airport sources, the Air Arabia international flight had taken off from Sharjah and was landing in Chennai when Sherif did the unthinkable. “Before the flight crew could react or respond, the emergency slide was deployed and he jumped out and ran across the tarmac. Airport security staff detained him while he attempted to exit through the boarding area. He was travelling with a group of eight passengers and claimed he feared someone wanted to kill him. We are investigating further,” a police officer said.

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An international flight from London, which was bound for Chennai, had to be diverted to Bengaluru, due to this incident, sources said. The Air Arabia flight was held up in the runway for an hour.