'Party Transformed Into Muslim League-Maoist Congress,' PM Modi Asserts In Ajmer, Accusing Opposition Of Defaming Nation

Jaipur: Taking a dig at Congress over its youth wing's “shirtless protest” at the AI summit a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed Congress “Muslim League-Maoist Congress”.

Launching HPV Drive

“Congress is continuously losing across the country, and in anger it is taking revenge by defaming India. Congress was once INC, i.e., Indian National Congress, but now INC is no more; Indian National Congress is no more. Today, instead of INC, it has become MMC, i.e., Muslim League-Maoist Congress," said PM Modi, addressing a public meeting in Ajmer on Saturday where he launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign to prevent cervical cancer among girls and women.

Modi said that the world's largest AI conference was recently held in Delhi. Prime ministers and presidents from many countries and heads of major companies attended. Everyone praised India wholeheartedly, which made us all proud. But the Congress tried to defame the country by a complete drama to disgrace the country in the presence of foreign guests.

Drawing Parallels: "History Bears Witness" to Divisive Politics

“History bears witness: the Muslim League hated India, and that's why it divided the country. Today, Congress is doing the same. The Maoists, too, hate India's prosperity, our Constitution, and our successful democracy. They attack by ambushing. Congress, too, ambushes and infiltrates anywhere to defame the country. The country will never forgive such misdeeds by Congress," said PM.

Accusing Congress of being involved in defense scams, Modi said that defaming the country has been a long-standing practice of Congress. Congress deprived our army personnel of even weapons and uniforms. For years, families of army personnel were denied One Rank One Pension, and major scams occurred in foreign defense deals during the Congress regime.

Lauding Indian forces, the PM said that in the past 11 years, the Indian Army has dealt a decisive blow to terrorists and the country's enemies on every front. Our army has been victorious in every mission, every front. From the surgical strike to Operation Sindoor, Congress leaders have only perpetuated the enemy's lies. Congress opposes anything that is good for the country.

Targeting Past Regimes

Talking about the previous Congress regime in Rajasthan, Modi said that people here have experienced the misrule of the Congress party. For as long as the Congress government was in power, it was mired in corruption and infighting and betrayed farmers.

“Remember how Congress stalled irrigation projects for decades that caused immense harm to Rajasthan's farmers. Congress governments kept the ERCP project entangled in files. It is the BJP government that took the scheme out of the files,“ said Modi.

Besides launching the vaccination drive, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 43 major projects worth approximately ₹16,686 crore in various sectors, including urban development, drinking water supply, roads, railways, irrigation, energy, and industrial infrastructure.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, former CM Vasundhara Raje, and others graced the occasion.