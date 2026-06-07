‘Party Funds Should Help Workers’: Ritabrata Banerjee Takes Aim at Abhishek Banerjee Over Use Of Chartered Flights

Amid continuing speculation over internal developments within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), expelled party leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Council, Ritabrata Banerjee, launched a fresh attack on TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, questioning his connection with grassroots workers and his reported mode of travel.

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Speaking to ANI, Ritabrata claimed that while Abhishek Banerjee is often projected as a mass leader, his lifestyle reflects a growing disconnect from ordinary party workers. Referring to reports that Abhishek had travelled on a chartered flight, Ritabrata said he had heard about the trip from airport staff and argued that elected representatives should exercise restraint in spending party resources.

He alleged that funds should instead be directed toward supporting party workers facing legal battles and political attacks at the grassroots level. According to him, Members of Parliament are entitled to travel benefits, and utilising those facilities would be a more prudent approach than incurring additional expenses.

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Ritabrata also claimed that Abhishek earlier travelled with large convoys, though he suggested the scale had reduced following electoral setbacks. He maintained that party leaders should remain closer to the public and be mindful of the challenges faced by workers on the ground.

On reports of possible political developments within the TMC parliamentary party, Ritabrata declined to comment in detail, stating that he was not in Delhi and had no direct knowledge of parliamentary affairs. Asked whether Abhishek's position as leader of the party in Parliament was under threat, he said he was not in a position to speculate.

Regarding rumours of MPs potentially breaking away from the party, Ritabrata said he had no concrete information. He claimed he was unable to contact several MPs directly, though he had spoken to a few through intermediaries. He also avoided commenting on questions related to the party symbol, saying such matters would become clear in due course.