Abhishek Banerjee Under Siege: How Agencies And Internal Rebels Cornered TMC Heir

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee leaves from Apollo hospital following the attack during his visit to Sonarpur, in Kolkata on Saturday, May 30, 2026 | ANI

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the designated political heir to Mamata Banerjee, has found himself at the epicentre of a political and legal storm that is reshaping West Bengal's political terrain.

Within just one month of the TMC’s historic defeat in the 2026 assembly elections—which saw the BJP capture the state government with 208 seats—Abhishek has become the primary target of a double-pronged assault. He is simultaneously battling a severe legal offensive from investigative agencies and an unprecedented internal rebellion from a disgruntled bloc of his own party's lawmakers.

This dual crisis marks a dramatic turning point for the 38-year-old leader. While his aunt, Mamata Banerjee, founded the TMC in 1998 and ruled West Bengal for 15 years, the party’s sudden reduction to just 80 seats in the Assembly has shattered the inevitability of Abhishek's succession. Dissident leaders are now using his vulnerability to openly challenge his authority, turning his political future into a high-stakes proxy war.

Rapid rise and modernisation of the 'crown prince'

Abhishek’s ascent within the TMC was carefully engineered over the last decade. Elected to the Lok Sabha from the Diamond Harbour constituency, he quickly emerged as the principal strategist, chief campaigner and organidational face of the party. He systematically consolidated his power by championing what his supporters call the "Diamond Harbour Model"—a corporate-style template of governance that relies heavily on digital data, technology and external political consultants like I-PAC.

This tech-driven approach won him deep loyalty among younger, aspirational party workers who believed the TMC needed to modernise. However, it deeply alienated the party’s old guard. Veteran leaders who spent decades building the TMC from the grassroots felt increasingly sidelined by Abhishek’s centralided decision-making and his reliance on external campaign managers setting the stage for a massive internal fracture.

Rejecting the succession plan

The internal rebellion erupted into public view when senior TMC leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha launched an open revolt. Strikingly, the dissidents have been remarkably careful to insulate Mamata Banerjee from their attacks, repeatedly asserting their unwavering loyalty to her. Instead, their fire is directed entirely at Abhishek and his tight inner circle.

Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee leaves from Vidhan Sabha in Kolkata on June 3, 2026 | ANI

This tactical separation makes it clear that the rebellion is fundamentally a fight over political inheritance. The disgruntled veterans refuse to accept Abhishek as Mamata's successor. They have openly assigned him political responsibility for the recent electoral debacle, publicly arguing that a leader who claims all the credit when things go well must also accept total accountability when the organisation collapses.

Assembly signature scandal

The immediate trigger that split the legislative party occurred over a high-stakes procedural battle inside the West Bengal Assembly. Acting as the party's chief authority, Abhishek communicated the TMC’s official nomination for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to the Speaker, naming veteran leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay. To back the choice, Abhishek submitted a document signed by roughly 70 newly elected TMC MLAs.

However, Ritabrata and Saha immediately challenged the appointment, filing a formal complaint at the Hare Street Police Station alleging that no such resolution was ever passed and that many of the signatures were outright forgeries. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched an investigation, which intensified when several MLAs publicly disowned the signatures attributed to them.

Though the TMC high command immediately expelled Ritabrata and Saha, the rebels successfully claimed the support of dozens of lawmakers. Securing the Speaker's recognition, the rebel camp formed a distinct legislative bloc, declared Ritabrata as the legitimate LoP and completely rejected Abhishek's authority inside the House.

Legal troubles multiply

As his control over the legislature slipped, Abhishek was hit by a parallel legal offensive from central agencies. The Enforcement Directorate issued summons ordering him to appear at its Kolkata zonal office for questioning regarding money laundering linked to a massive primary school recruitment scam. The case, initially probed by the CBI following orders from the Calcutta High Court, involves allegations that crores of rupees in bribes were taken to illegally appoint non-deserving teachers between 2014 and 2021.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrive at the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Kalighat Road in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata on June 3, 2026 | ANI

The ED's latest push focuses directly on suspicious financial trails tied to Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd, a company closely associated with Abhishek.

The timing of the ED summons added immense drama to the unfolding crisis, arriving just hours after Abhishek had rushed to the Calcutta High Court to seek interim protection from coercive action by the state's own CID in the signature forgery case. While a vacation bench allowed him to file his petition against the forgery FIR, his institutional protection began to rapidly erode.

In a highly symbolic move, the state government dismantled the extensive police kiosks, barricades and surveillance equipment outside his Harish Mukherjee Road residence, Shantiniketan, signalling a sharp downgrading of his state-provided security.

Physical backlash at the grassroots

The political hostility surrounding Abhishek turned physical last Saturday during a high-tension visit to Sonarpur in the South 24 Parganas district. Abhishek had travelled to the area to meet the family of a local TMC worker killed in post-poll violence, but he was quickly ambushed by an angry crowd of local residents.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee faced a violent attack during his visit to Sonarpur | ANI

Though Abhishek's camp labelled the attack a coordinated conspiracy by political rivals, the image of a cornered and isolated leader has emboldened his internal critics.