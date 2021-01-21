Parties differ on release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts

Chennai: The latest developments over the release of the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has left the constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu divided. While the Congress does not favour their release, the DMK and other parties support it. On Thursday, the Supreme Court was informed that Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit will take a decision in a few days on the release of one of the convicts, Perarivalan.

The DMK at a meeting of its district secretaries in the evening adopted a resolution demanding immediate release of all seven convicts in the case. The AIADMK government had already recommended their release. However, the DMK's key ally, the Congress, has a different view.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri told journalists, if the courts were to order their release, the Congress has no objection to it. However, it opposed politicisation of the issue and the attempt to project the convicts as Tamils.