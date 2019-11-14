Parliamentary Panel to review Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh situation on Friday

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will appear before the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, at around 11:30 am on Friday in Parliament Library Building to discuss about the situation in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to an official communication, the agenda of the meeting would be to have a briefing by the Home Secretary on the situation in Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The committee would seek details of the number of arrests and detained persons in Jammu & Kashmir since August 5, after the abrogation of article 370 from the Union Territory which was then a state.