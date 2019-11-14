Parliamentary Panel to review Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh situation on Friday

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will appear before the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, at around 11:30 am on Friday in Parliament Library Building to discuss about the situation in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.
According to an official communication, the agenda of the meeting would be to have a briefing by the Home Secretary on the situation in Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The committee would seek details of the number of arrests and detained persons in Jammu & Kashmir since August 5, after the abrogation of article 370 from the Union Territory which was then a state.
The committee is headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh. There are 9 other members from Rajya Sabha and 21 members from Lok Sabha. Out of these 5 are from West Bengal and the committee also has two members - Shamsher Singh Manhas from Rajya Sabha and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal from Lok Sabha - who are from Jammu and Kashmir.
On August 5, the government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. From October 31, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were formally made Union Territories.
The newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said that assembly elections in Jammu Kashmir would be held soon. “There will be elections in this union territory soon, as it is a UT with legislature,” he said.
His statement, will come as a relief to the political parties as the Assembly polls in Kashmir were delayed due to the law and order situation.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)