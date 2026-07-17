Parliamentary Panel Defers Adoption Of Report On Bill To Remove PM, CM Detained For 30 days | X - @JammuBulletinJB

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the 130th Amendment Bill, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers detained for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, has deferred the adoption of its draft report.

The decision was taken on Friday after members of the committee felt that further discussions were necessary before finalising the report. Committee chairperson Aparajita Sarangi said there was a unanimous view that more consultations with stakeholders were needed before moving ahead.

More deliberations before final call

The committee had recently circulated its draft report among members, which included five recommendations on the proposed legislation. During Friday's meeting, members voted on each recommendation separately before deciding to put the adoption of the report on hold.

The move indicates that the panel is not in a hurry to finalise its recommendations on a Bill that could have significant implications for holders of high constitutional offices. Members agreed that additional discussions within the committee, along with wider stakeholder consultations, were necessary before reaching a conclusion, PTI reports.

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Dissent withdrawn as panel reaches consensus

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule had submitted dissent notes on the draft report. However, both withdrew their dissent after the committee decided to defer the adoption of the report.

"The joint parliamentary committee unanimously said that we needed more consultations with stakeholders," Sarangi said, explaining the panel's decision to postpone the adoption of its draft report.