Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:32 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss Assisted Reproductive Technology, surrogacy regulation bill today

The Parliament will reconstitute on Monday for day 5 of the ongoing winter session proceedings. In Rajya Sabha, the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move two bills for consideration and passing.
FPJ Web Desk
|
06 December 2021 10:32 AM IST

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Nagaland firing incident

06 December 2021 10:13 AM IST

Amit Shah to address house on Nagaland killings

06 December 2021 10:13 AM IST

Rajya Sabha to discuss Assisted Reproductive Technology, surrogacy regulation bill today

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today.

06 December 2021 10:13 AM IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says he has decided to suspend his hosting of the Sansad TV show "To the Point" until the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha is revoked

06 December 2021 10:13 AM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice "to discuss the matters related to the killing of innocent civilians in Nagaland"

06 December 2021 10:13 AM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has given a notice under Rule 168 to move a motion under Rule 167 for a "discussion on Nagaland firing incident which is a matter of great public interest"

06 December 2021 10:13 AM IST

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the Nagaland firing incident

06 December 2021 10:13 AM IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the firing incident in Nagaland in which 13 civilians died

