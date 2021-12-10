Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:58 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on inflation

In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Congress MP Amee Yajnik will bring a resolution to demand a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for curbing pollution while BJP MPs, Rakesh Sinha and Vijaypal Singh Tomar will seek a law to curb food wastage and population control as the private members' Bills.

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with senior ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal 10 December 2021 10:58 AM IST



Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian Territory..." 10 December 2021 10:08 AM IST



Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Suspension of Business notice in the House "to discuss Human Rights Violation across India" Advertisement 10 December 2021 10:08 AM IST



Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation