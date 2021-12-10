PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with senior ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian Territory..."
Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Suspension of Business notice in the House "to discuss Human Rights Violation across India"
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation
