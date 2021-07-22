Parliament session adjourned after opposition parties create ruckus

Kolkata: Opposition parties including Trinamool Congress MPs jumped into the well of the Parliament over a host of issues against the BJP government that led to the adjournment of the session.
According to TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy the TMC demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Pegasus snooping issue but they were not heard.
“Apart from the Pegasus issue, petroleum price hike, farm bills the problems are not being addressed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government. Our protests both inside and outside the Parliament will continue unless the central government clears the air over these issues,” said Sukhendu.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek o’ Brien addressing a press conference slammed the BJP saying that the BJP never allows the opposition to speak in the House and also that the BJP awards the ‘Thug’.
“The BJPs main agenda is to stop the voice of the opposition. Those leaders who have given violent slogans like ‘Goli Maaro…’ ahead of the election in Bengal are awarded new posts,” mentioned Derek.
Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen snatched paper from IT minister Ashwani Vaishnaw’s hand when he was reading out a statement on Pegasus in Rajya Sabha and threw it towards the deputy speaker of the House.
TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the BJP minister had abused the TMC MP and also tried to assault him.
“Not just abusive language, but the Union IT minister tried to even assault Shantanu and the other TMC MP went to rescue him,” said Sukhendu.
Slamming TMC and other opposition parties, Minister of State in the Ministry of External affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi said that the opposition parties don’t allow the BJP to even speak in the House.
“The TMC MP Shantanu Sen had snatched away the papers from the IT minister’s hand and created a ruckus inside the House. Whenever the BJP starts speaking the opposition parties create intentional confusion to refrain BJP from speaking. New ministers were also not allowed to get introduced in Parliament. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress are damaging the reputation of the country,” said Meenakshi.
According to BJP sources, the saffron camp will take stern action against the TMC MP for snatching paper from the minister’s hand.
On the other hand, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjeee, along with Poll strategist Prashant Kishor along with other TMC MPs held a closed door meeting in the national capital to chalk out future strategies of uniting the opposition on Pegasus and also discussed ways to continue with their protests.