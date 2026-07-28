Parliament Panel Summons Meta, Google, X And Snapchat To Discuss Social Media Regulation | AI

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has summoned representatives of Meta, Google, X and Snapchat, along with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, for a meeting on August 3 to discuss the regulation of social and digital platforms.

According to a notice issued on Tuesday, the agenda includes a "briefing by the representatives of (i) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); (ii) Ministry of Home Affairs; and (iii) Social and Digital Media Platforms -- Snapchat, Google, X (formerly Twitter), Meta (Facebook and Instagram) on the subject 'Social and digital platforms and their regulation'."

Meeting follows student protest mobilisation on social media

The meeting comes days after social media platforms, particularly Instagram, were used extensively by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to mobilise support for its student protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues.

The 36-day agitation ended on Saturday after the government accepted the protesters' key demands and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister.

Panel seeks answers on privacy and public order

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, said the panel had called the companies to explain how they safeguard users' privacy and contribute to maintaining public order, PTI reports.

In a post on X, Dubey said, "On 3 August 2026 at 4 PM, our Parliamentary Committee on IT and Communication has summoned Meta (Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp), X (Twitter), Snapchat, and Google."

"How will the privacy of women, children, farmers, rural folks, labourers, and the general public be protected? How do these companies ensure the government's public order?" he said.