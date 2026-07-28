Caught On Camera: Biker Crushed To Death By Tipper Truck While Overtaking Tractor In Karnataka's Davanagere

A 50-year-old biker lost his life after allegedly being run over by a tipper truck in Karnataka's Davanagere district. The fatal accident, which occurred at Bumbu Bazaar, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and is now being examined by investigators.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath, a resident of Saraswati Nagar. According to police, the accident took place when he was attempting to overtake a tractor travelling ahead of him.

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As Manjunath tried to pass the tractor, a tipper truck approaching from behind allegedly struck his motorcycle. The impact caused him to fall onto the road, following which the heavy vehicle ran over him. He suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online and is expected to play a key role in the investigation into the sequence of events leading to the crash.

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Police reached the spot soon after the accident and took the tipper truck driver into custody for questioning. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision and whether any traffic violations contributed to the fatal crash.

A case has been registered at the Davanagere South Traffic Police Station. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and initiate appropriate legal action.