Parliament monsoon session: Proceedings disrupted, both Houses adjourned till August 1

Both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned till August 1

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Friday after opposition staged protests and BJP members countered, leading to adjournment of the House till August 1, immediately after it assembled for the day.

Concurrently, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned for close to an hour after uproarious scenes by both opposition and Treasury benches over different issues.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the opposition protests, seeking a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, even since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

Four Congress MPs - Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani - were also suspended last Monday for rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.

While the opposition parties pressed for a discussion on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat as well as the record rise in prices of essential commodities, BJP MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans seeking Congress president Sonia Gandhi's apology over her party leader's remarks on the President.

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from the Congress chief.

Amid slogan shouting by both sides, Harivansh adjourned the proceedings.

