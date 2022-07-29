Monsoon session: Congress MP moves adjournment motion notice against BJP MPs in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha |

On Friday, Congress MP K Suresh gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "shocking attempt by BJP MPs, including Union Minister Smriti Irani, to threaten and intimidate senior MP and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is an assault of all constitutional values and blatant violation of parliamentary courtesies and dignity."

All Lok Sabha MPs of the Parliamentary Party Congress are also set to hold a meeting in Parliament House today, i.e., Friday.

Monsoon session | RJD MP Manoj Kumar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "mental healthcare in India." — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Additionally, RJD MP Manoj Kumar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "mental healthcare in India."

Monsoon session | RJD MP Manoj Kumar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "mental healthcare in India." — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022