Monsoon session: Congress MP moves adjournment motion notice against BJP MPs in Lok Sabha

All Lok Sabha MPs of the Parliamentary Party Congress are also set to hold a meeting in Parliament House today, i.e., Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
On Friday, Congress MP K Suresh gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "shocking attempt by BJP MPs, including Union Minister Smriti Irani, to threaten and intimidate senior MP and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is an assault of all constitutional values and blatant violation of parliamentary courtesies and dignity."

Additionally, RJD MP Manoj Kumar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "mental healthcare in India."

