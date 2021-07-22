India

Parliament Monsoon Session Updates on July 22

The monsoon session of Parliament will enter its third day today and opposition parties are likely to once again target the central government over farm laws, COVID-19 pandemic and the Pegasus project.

CPI MP moves privilege motion over Centre's 'no oxygen death' claim

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak in Parliament at 2 pm

Congress MP moves adjournment motion over farmers' protest

'Will monitor Parliament proceedings', says Rakesh Tikait

Congress MPs Deepender Singh Hooda and Pratap Singh Bajwa give Suspension of Business notice over farmers' agitation

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment motion notice over Pegasus issue

One can only ask for clarification if the statement is given & Govt is doing the same: Mallikarjun Kharge

Punjab Congress MPs stage protest in front of Gandhi Statue over farm laws

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition

Rahul Gandhi along with Congress MPs stage protest in front of Gandhi Statue over farm laws

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by the Opposition

Country has witnessed that these farm laws are beneficial and are in favour of farmers: Narendra Singh Tomar amid protests

Shiromani Akali Dal MPs protest at Parliament over three farm laws

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm

We want to encourage and motivate our athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur

Congress MP KC Venugopal moves Privilege Motion against an answer in the Rajya Sabha by MoS (Health) Bharati Pravin Pawar that no one has died because of non-availability of oxygen.

All the projects under the development/redevelopment of Central Vista Master Plan are taken up after following due processes & obtaining necessary clearances, as per extant laws/ bye-laws, including Environment Clearance (EC): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 4 pm amid uproar by the Opposition

Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 4pm amid uproar by the Opposition

This is completely against all norms, I think it should be condemned out right: Swapan Dasgupta after TMC MPs tear papers as Vaishnaw reads statement in Rajya Sabha on snooping

The press reports of July 18 also appear to be an attempt to malign the Indian Democracy and its well-established institutions: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 'Pegasus Project' reportIn the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp: Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha

Reports of July 18 also appear to be an attempt to malign the Indian Democracy and its well-established institutions: Vaishnaw on 'Pegasus Project' report

NSO has denied that this is not a list of their customers & has no corroborative evidence of any connection between the list in circulation: Meenakshi Lekhi 

Financial bids for Air India likely to be received from qualified interested bidders (QIBs) by September 15, 2021: Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh

Cabinet approves Rs 6,322-cr PLI scheme for specialty steel: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Agencies are doing their work and there is no interference: Union minister Anurag Thakur on tax raids on media group Dainik Bhaskar

Delhi: A meeting of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, IT Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw, ministers Dharmendra Pradhan & V Murleedharan is underway on misbehavior with the IT Minister by TMC's Shantanu Sen in Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

