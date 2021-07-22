Parliament Monsoon Session Updates on July 22

Congress MPs Deepender Singh Hooda and Pratap Singh Bajwa give Suspension of Business notice over farmers' agitation
One can only ask for clarification if the statement is given & Govt is doing the same: Mallikarjun Kharge
Country has witnessed that these farm laws are beneficial and are in favour of farmers: Narendra Singh Tomar amid protests
Congress MP KC Venugopal moves Privilege Motion against an answer in the Rajya Sabha by MoS (Health) Bharati Pravin Pawar that no one has died because of non-availability of oxygen.
All the projects under the development/redevelopment of Central Vista Master Plan are taken up after following due processes & obtaining necessary clearances, as per extant laws/ bye-laws, including Environment Clearance (EC): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha
This is completely against all norms, I think it should be condemned out right: Swapan Dasgupta after TMC MPs tear papers as Vaishnaw reads statement in Rajya Sabha on snooping
The press reports of July 18 also appear to be an attempt to malign the Indian Democracy and its well-established institutions: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 'Pegasus Project' reportIn the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp: Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha
Reports of July 18 also appear to be an attempt to malign the Indian Democracy and its well-established institutions: Vaishnaw on 'Pegasus Project' report
NSO has denied that this is not a list of their customers & has no corroborative evidence of any connection between the list in circulation: Meenakshi Lekhi
Financial bids for Air India likely to be received from qualified interested bidders (QIBs) by September 15, 2021: Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh
Agencies are doing their work and there is no interference: Union minister Anurag Thakur on tax raids on media group Dainik Bhaskar
Delhi: A meeting of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, IT Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw, ministers Dharmendra Pradhan & V Murleedharan is underway on misbehavior with the IT Minister by TMC's Shantanu Sen in Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)