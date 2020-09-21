India

Parliament monsoon session: Check out the live updates here

Congress Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kodikunnil gives adjournment motion of the business of the house 'for the purpose of discussing the suppression of rights of farmers of the country'

If Constitutional Authorities, in this case RS Dy Chairman , act as per their whims & fancies in blatant violation of Rules & in detriment to laid down procedures of parliamentary democratic system, country is destined to fall prey to majoritarianism, if not fascism: SS Ray, TMC

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10.36 am, amid continuous protest against the suspension of Opposition MPs

I urge the members named by the Rajya Sabha Chairman to not take part in the House proceedings: Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 10 am after opposition members protest suspension of eight members

Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

I order Mr Derek to go out of the House: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

No-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman is not admissible under the rules: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Eight members of the House are suspended for a week: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asks MPs who created 'ruckus' to leave the house

It was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday when some members came to the well of the House. Deputy Chairman was physically threatened: RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

BJP Rajya Sabha MPs file complaint against opposition members

Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal gives Zero-Hour Notice in RS over 'refusal of banks to give loans'

TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar gives Zero-Hour Notice in RS over the "need for stringent punishment for atrocities against Dalits"

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya gives Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm today after marathon midnight proceedings

LS creates a fresh record, burns midnight oil for Public Importance matters

The Lok Sabha inked another record in the history of Parliament by hearing 'Matters of Urgent Public Importance' during midnight proceedings of the ongoing Monsoon Session when most of the Indians were sleeping.

The lower House which began its proceedings at 3 p.m. on Sunday concluded its session at 12.34 a.m. on Monday, spending more than two hours to hear the 'Matters of Urgent Public Importance' raised by the parliamentarians.

