Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Vande Mataram Bill Introduced In Rajya Sabha Amid Sloganeering

Rajya Sabha (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: On the fifth day of Parliament, Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday introduced the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, seeking to make the intentional obstruction of or disturbance during the singing of the national song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence.

The proposed law seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, extending penal provisions to anyone who intentionally prevents the singing of Vande Mataram or causes a disturbance to an assembly engaged in singing the national song.

The Centre introduced the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Upper House amid sloganeering from the Opposition over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak issue.

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CPI MPs P Sandosh Kumar and John Brittas opposed the introduction of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, on July 19, Brittas had written to Home Minister Amit Shah urging the Centre to withdraw the Bill, saying it departs from the constitutional framework governing the status of the National Anthem and the National Song.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh also criticised the move, alleging that instances of disrespect towards Vande Mataram and the Tricolour had come from the BJP's side and questioning the party's historical role in the freedom movement, according to Economic Times.

BJP has defended the legislation, saying it would strengthen respect for the national song. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth welcomed the Bill, saying, "Vande Mataram is our national song. While the full version was not previously recited, it is now being sung everywhere."