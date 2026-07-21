Parliament Adjourned For Second Consecutive Day As Opposition Protests Stall Monsoon Session | VIDEO

Repeated Opposition protests forced both Houses of Parliament to adjourn for the second consecutive day of the Monsoon Session | X

New Delhi, July 21, 2026: The Monsoon Session of Parliament continued to witness disruptions on Tuesday, with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha being adjourned for the day after repeated interruptions caused by Opposition protests.

The deadlock marked the second consecutive day of the session, as Opposition members demanded discussions on the alleged NEET paper leak and the police crackdown on the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest and proposed Parliament march in New Delhi on July 20.

The Houses were adjourned several times within minutes of convening before proceedings were called off for the day. Parliament will now reconvene at 11 am on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The continued disruptions reflected the widening political divide, with the Opposition pressing for accountability while the government stuck to the scheduled legislative business, The Hindu reported.

देश का छात्र कह रहा है - “हमारा कोई भविष्य नहीं।”

और इस सरकार के मंत्री कह रहे हैं - “हमारी कुर्सी नहीं जाएगी।”



जिस देश में छात्र भविष्य खो दे और मंत्री कुर्सी न खोए - वहां न्याय है ही नहीं। pic.twitter.com/vauIGwPdOS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2026

Opposition Steps Up Pressure

Ahead of the day's proceedings, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by several Opposition MPs, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to allow a discussion on what he described as the "brutality unleashed" on students and the government's "complete lack of accountability" over the examination crisis.

Today, I joined fellow Members of Parliament @SanjayAzadSln jiand @meet_hayer ji in the House to register our unequivocal protest against this grave injustice. What began as a peaceful student demonstration at Jantar Mantar against recurring paper leaks has been met with… pic.twitter.com/JaL37ci4iv — Malvinder Singh Kang (@kang_malvinder) July 21, 2026

Outside the Parliament premises, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sanjay Singh, staged a protest and raised slogans against the police action on Monday's demonstration. The Opposition's coordinated protests both inside and outside Parliament underscored its strategy of keeping the spotlight on the issues it considers urgent.

Key Bills Remain On Agenda

Despite the repeated disruptions, the Centre's legislative agenda remained unchanged. In the Rajya Sabha, the government was expected to table the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to grant statutory protection to the National Song Vande Mataram.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. However, with both Houses witnessing repeated adjournments, the session once again highlighted how political confrontations can overshadow planned legislative business.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/