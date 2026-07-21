'Many Of Us Were Frightened During Protest Near Parliament': Kangana Ranaut, Praises Delhi Police | VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut said MPs remained inside Parliament during the protest and commended Delhi Police for maintaining security | ANI

New Delhi, July 21, 2026: BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday recalled the tense moments inside Parliament during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest a day earlier, saying lawmakers feared they could be attacked as crowds gathered outside the complex.

Ranaut, the MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, said Parliament's gates were shut and MPs were unable to leave as the situation escalated. She also praised the Delhi Police for protecting both lawmakers and the public.

"They (police) took the stones and injuries upon themselves and ensured that no harm came to the public," Ranaut told reporters a day after thousands of people stormed central Delhi in response to a 'Chalo Sansad' call from the Cockroach Janata Party, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the CJP protest outside Parliament yesterday, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "All parliamentarians were inside the Parliament. We all were scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting… pic.twitter.com/Oop3B29PKw — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

Police And Protesters Injured

According to Delhi Police, around 60 protesters were injured during the police action on Monday, while more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, sustained injuries in the clashes.

The protesters, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for alleged irregularities in the examination system, attempted to march towards Parliament but were pushed back using tear gas and batons.

Many MPs Felt Frightened

Ranaut said she and several other MPs were inside Parliament when the main gates to the premises were closed and entry and exit were suspended due to the swelling crowds outside.

Speaking after a meeting of NDA MPs addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she described the atmosphere inside Parliament as tense.

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"The gates were closed, all the parliamentarians were confined inside, and none of us could move. You saw how the mob tried to attack us. At one point, many of us were frightened that we might be attacked," she said.

Ranaut was responding to questions about the protest by members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Parliament on Monday.

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