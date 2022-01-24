'Paray Sikhalaya': West Bengal govt's new initiative for drop-out students

Kolkata: West Bengal government will be starting educational institutes in every locality to bring drop-out students back to education, state education minister Bratya Basu said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, state education minister Bratya Basu claimed that from February 7 the state government will undertake an initiative called ‘Paray Sikhalaya’ (Education Institute at locality) where children between six to 10 years of age will be brought back to education.

“Over 60 lakhs students will take part in this initiative. Over 50 thousand primary schools will take part in this. Everyday different subjects will be taught. UNICEF is also in this programme of the state government,” said Basu.

Speaking about maintaining pandemic protocols, Basu said that the class will take place at an open space so that social distancing can be maintained.

Basu also added that nearly two lakh teachers, 21 thousand para-teachers, 38 thousand helpers will be recruited as a part of this programme.

When asked about reopening of schools, the minister said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will make the announcement soon.

“We are regularly monitoring the pandemic situation. We had tried to open schools but again due to the pandemic it was shut. Once the situation is a bit more normalized then CM herself will announce about the opening of the educational institutes,” stated Basu.

Meanwhile, senior Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that instead of taking such initiatives of opening institutes at the locality, the state government should open the schools.

Several SFI students were also detained by police after they demonstrated in favour of opening schools.

The doctors of the state are also of the mind that the state government should open schools immediately.

Dr. Kajal Krishna Banik said that for the mental growth of the children the schools should immediately be reopened.

“For last two years the children have been deprived of proper education. If malls and restaurants can remain open then the schools should also open soon for the mental growth of every child,” said Banik.

It is pertinent to mention that a PIL has been filed in Calcutta High Court for reopening of schools and the petitioner had urged the court to instruct the state government to formulate a policy and reopen schools.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:11 PM IST