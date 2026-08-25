Parandur Airport Row: Tamil Nadu Govt Defends Decision To Scrap Project, Says Land Acquisition Only 48% Complete | X

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday defended its decision to abandon the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur, rejecting the DMK’s claim that the ambitious project was around 90% complete.

The government maintained that the project was far from implementation, with land acquisition incomplete and several mandatory environmental clearances yet to be obtained.

Only 1,802 Acres Acquired So Far

Responding to the opposition’s criticism, a state minister said around 1,802 acres had been acquired out of the approximately 5,846 acres required for the project.

According to the government, a significant portion of the land comprises private patta land, including fertile agricultural areas, while government land at the proposed site contains water bodies and canals.

Land acquisition had reportedly not even begun in several villages, including Ekanapuram, Karai, Thandalam and Siruvalur.

No EIA Or Environmental Clearance

The state government also cited environmental concerns while defending its decision to scrap the Parandur site.

It said the proposed location has several water bodies and that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) had not been conducted. The project had also not received the required environmental clearance.

The government argued that proceeding with the airport without addressing these concerns could have affected agricultural land, water resources and the livelihoods of residents in the surrounding areas.

Vijay Govt Says Farmers’ Concerns Cannot Be Ignored

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced in the Assembly on August 24 that the state would withdraw from the proposed Parandur airport project, citing the need to protect agricultural land and the livelihoods of local residents.

The project had faced sustained opposition from farmers and residents, who had protested over land acquisition, loss of agricultural livelihoods and the potential impact on wetlands and water bodies.

The proposed airport, estimated to cost more than ₹27,000 crore, was envisioned as Chennai’s second airport in Kancheepuram district. It had received in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in April 2025 under the previous DMK government.

Alternative Site, Chennai Airport Expansion On Cards

The state government has clarified that it remains committed to developing a second airport for Chennai but does not want to pursue the Parandur site at the cost of agricultural land and water bodies.

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Alternative locations are now being explored. In the interim, the government plans to expand the existing Chennai airport at Meenambakkam, including the proposed development of a new Terminal 5, to meet the city’s growing aviation demand.

DMK Calls Decision ‘Irreversible Setback’

The DMK has criticised the decision to scrap the Parandur project, describing it as an “irreversible setback” to Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth and development.

The government, however, has maintained that the decision was based on the status of land acquisition, environmental concerns and the need to safeguard the interests of affected communities.