'Papri chaat' spat continues as TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweets a 'challenge' to PM Narendra Modi

He attached two images with his tweet - one listing bills passed, in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, between July 26 and July 30, and the second between August 2 and August 4.

In each case, according to O'Brien's data, 22 bills were passed in an average time of 10 minutes.

The slowest was the Inland Vessels Bill - passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 2 after 28 minutes.

The quickest was the Coconut Development Board Bill - passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 30 after 60 seconds of discussion and by the Lok Sabha on August 4 after five minutes.

The "papri chaat" tweets began Monday, with O'Brien posting the list of bills passed in the second week of the monsoon session. In a deeply sarcastic accompanying message, he asked: "Passing legislation or making papri chaat?"