 'Paper Leak Outside, Water Leak Inside': Congress MP Manickam Tagore Shares Video of Water Leaking In Parliament Lobby
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Paper Leak Outside, Water Leak Inside': Congress MP Manickam Tagore Shares Video of Water Leaking In Parliament Lobby

'Paper Leak Outside, Water Leak Inside': Congress MP Manickam Tagore Shares Video of Water Leaking In Parliament Lobby

Yesterday, Congress MP Charanjeet Singh Channi moved a Privilege Motion against PM Modi for sharing on ‘X’ the video of the speech which included some portions that had been “expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair”.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 08:53 AM IST
article-image

Manickam Tagore, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency, shared a video on Thursday of water leaking in the Parliament lobby used by the President on X and said that he will move an adjournment motion on the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving adjournment motion on this issue in the Lok Sabha."

About Central Vista Project

The estimated cost of the Central Vista development and redevelopment projects is approximately Rs 20,000 crore. This includes the new Parliament building, MP Chambers, Central Vista Avenue, 10 buildings of the Common Central Secretariat, Central Conference Centre, additional buildings for the National Archives, a new IGNCA building, facilities for security officials, residences for the Vice President and Prime Minister, an Executive Enclave with the PM's Office, the relocation of the National Museum, and the transfer of hutments across 90 acres.

Read Also
Ex-Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi Moves Privilege Motion Against PM Modi After He Shares Anurag...
article-image

These projects are scheduled in phases until 2026. Currently, only the New Parliament Building (Rs 862 crore) and the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment (Rs 477 crore) have been awarded, with Rs 195 crore spent as of March 2021 and a budget of Rs 790 crore for 2021-22. The final costs for other projects will be determined after detailed project reports and tendering.

Privilege motion against PM

Yesterday, Congress MP Charanjeet Singh Channi moved a Privilege Motion against PM Modi for sharing on ‘X’ the video of the speech which included some portions that had been “expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair”. The Motion was moved under Rule 222 by former Punjab chief minister and MPCharanjit Singh Channi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DoPT Investigates Disability Parameters Of 6 Civil Servants Amid Puja Khedkar Row

DoPT Investigates Disability Parameters Of 6 Civil Servants Amid Puja Khedkar Row

'Don't Wish To Live For Long In This Environment': Congress Prez Kharge After 'Political Dynast'...

'Don't Wish To Live For Long In This Environment': Congress Prez Kharge After 'Political Dynast'...

Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Depart For Landslide-Hit Wayanad; Video

Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Depart For Landslide-Hit Wayanad; Video

'Paper Leak Outside, Water Leak Inside': Congress MP Manickam Tagore Shares Video of Water Leaking...

'Paper Leak Outside, Water Leak Inside': Congress MP Manickam Tagore Shares Video of Water Leaking...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Set To Become BJP President: Sources

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Set To Become BJP President: Sources