'Paper Leak Outside, Water Leak Inside': Congress MP Manickam Tagore Shares Video of Water Leaking In Parliament Lobby

Manickam Tagore, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency, shared a video on Thursday of water leaking in the Parliament lobby used by the President on X and said that he will move an adjournment motion on the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving adjournment motion on this issue in the Lok Sabha."

About Central Vista Project

The estimated cost of the Central Vista development and redevelopment projects is approximately Rs 20,000 crore. This includes the new Parliament building, MP Chambers, Central Vista Avenue, 10 buildings of the Common Central Secretariat, Central Conference Centre, additional buildings for the National Archives, a new IGNCA building, facilities for security officials, residences for the Vice President and Prime Minister, an Executive Enclave with the PM's Office, the relocation of the National Museum, and the transfer of hutments across 90 acres.

These projects are scheduled in phases until 2026. Currently, only the New Parliament Building (Rs 862 crore) and the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment (Rs 477 crore) have been awarded, with Rs 195 crore spent as of March 2021 and a budget of Rs 790 crore for 2021-22. The final costs for other projects will be determined after detailed project reports and tendering.

Privilege motion against PM

Yesterday, Congress MP Charanjeet Singh Channi moved a Privilege Motion against PM Modi for sharing on ‘X’ the video of the speech which included some portions that had been “expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair”. The Motion was moved under Rule 222 by former Punjab chief minister and MPCharanjit Singh Channi.