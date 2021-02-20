Pangong disengagement done, discussion on other friction points between India, China today

The two countries have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

Defence Minister says

The announcement on the disengagement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament.

"India's strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China are based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement," Singh said during a session in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the PLA acknowledged for the first time on Friday the death of its soldiers during a fierce hand-to-hand battle with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year.

China's military authorities have honoured two officers and three soldiers, including four who received the awards posthumously, for defending the country's western border, the official Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the The People's Liberation Army Daily, the newspaper of the Chinese military.

Five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognised by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC) for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the PLA Daily said.