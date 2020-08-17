Pandit Jasraj passes away: When a planet was named after the doyen of Indian classical music

Pandit Jasraj, an Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Mewati Gharana passed away in New Jersey, US on Monday, his daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed. He was 90.

He celebrated his 90th birthday in January this year.

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

"Bapuji is no more," his daughter Durga, also a musician, told PTI over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak anymore.