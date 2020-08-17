Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj passes away: PM Modi, others condole his demise

On Monday, legendary vocalist and tabla player Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90. The news was confirmed by his daughter Durga Jasraj.
Following the news of his demise condolences have poured in from all quarters. "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
"Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs," tweeted President Kovind.
"Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension . A big void in the world of Indian Classical music . His music will live on in this planet," said Shankar Mahadevan.
"Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti," tweeted Salim Merchant.
"Pandit Jasraj was a giant of Indian classical music & one of the country’s most influential vocalists. I’m thankful to have witnessed several of his sublime performances, including one time in Parliament in 2007. My deepest condolences to my friend Durga Jasraj," wrote Milind Deora.
