Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj passes away: PM Modi, others condole his demise

On Monday, legendary vocalist and tabla player Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90. The news was confirmed by his daughter Durga Jasraj.

Following the news of his demise condolences have poured in from all quarters. "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.