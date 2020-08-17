Pandit Jasraj passes away: From Padma Shri to Padma Bhushan - Full list of awards the maestro received

Indian classical music doyen Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.

The classical vocalist, who infused life into the most complex ragas and held audiences spellbound with his craft, leaves behind a storied legacy spanning more than eight decades.

He is survived by his wife Madura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

"Bapuji is no more," his daughter Durga told PTI over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak any more.

Pandit Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana and was one of India's greatest music legends, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

Demonstrating his ability to adapt with the times, his last performance was in April this year. He sang on Hanuman Jayanti for the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi through Facebook Live.

"With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA," a statement issued by his family said here.

"May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers," it said.

Among those who mourned the death of the world renowned maestro were President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

