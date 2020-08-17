Pandit Jasraj passes away: From Padma Shri to Padma Bhushan - Full list of awards the maestro received

Indian classical music doyen Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.
The classical vocalist, who infused life into the most complex ragas and held audiences spellbound with his craft, leaves behind a storied legacy spanning more than eight decades.
He is survived by his wife Madura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.
"Bapuji is no more," his daughter Durga told PTI over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak any more.
Pandit Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana and was one of India's greatest music legends, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.
Demonstrating his ability to adapt with the times, his last performance was in April this year. He sang on Hanuman Jayanti for the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi through Facebook Live.
"With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA," a statement issued by his family said here.
"May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers," it said.
Among those who mourned the death of the world renowned maestro were President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here is the full list of awards he received ;
Winner of all 3 Padma Awards Padma Vibhusan-2000, Padma Bhushan-1990 Padma Shree-1975
Sangeet Natak Academy Award -Govt. of India
Sangeet Martand (Haryana) -1977
Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar- Govt of Maharastra.
Dr Mallikarjun Mansur Award, Dhardwad, at the hands of Smt. Gangubai Hangal.
“Asthana Vidwan” of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham
Sangeet Sagar Ratna by Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham
Surer Guru Government Music College, West Bengal
"Sarva Shrestha Kala Gaurav" Award for both Pandit Jasraj & Madhura Jasraj by Sanskruti Kala Darpan
Chinmaya Rasraj (Chinmaya Mission, Delhi at the hands of Pujya Swami, Tejomoyanad.
Rasraj Award (Haryana)
Former Prime Minister of India Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee honored Panditji as 'Rasraj'.This award was given on 2nd February 2002 when he sang at Panchavati, the residence of the Prime Minister
Sangeet Sapt Sindhu by Puri Mandir, Bhubaneswar.
Sangeet Chakravarty by Sangeet Music College. Mumbai. Maharastra.
Hanumant Award by Pujya Shri Morari Bapu.
Suryadatta Award, Pune. Maharastra
Pandit Jasraj was honored with the 12th “Yudhvir Memorial Award “for his outstanding contribution to classical music. By Andhra Pradesh Governor Surjit Singh Barnala.
Narayanswamy award- Ram Seva Mandal, Bangalore- 2008
Acharya Jialal Vasant Vaggeyakar Award
Sangeet Kala Ratna (M.P.)
Swami Shri Haridas Sangeet Ratna (Brindavan, U.P.)
Doctorate in Music-Vishwa Unnayan Sansad, W. Bengal
Dinanath Mangeshkar Award (Maharashtra) given at the hands of Bharat Ratan Lata Mangeshkar.
Kala Samrat Award at the hands of Pandit Kishen Maharaj (Varanasi)
Bharat Shiromani Award, Delhi
Dr. Bhai Vir Singh International award-1991 given at the hands of Dr. S.D. Sharma the then Vice President of India.
Allauddin Sangeet Ratna Award (M.P.)
Giants International Award- Nana Chudasama.
Naad-Brahma Shiromani, Ujjain
Hafiz Ali Khan Award (Gwalior)
Kalidas Sanman (M.P.) for his creative contribution to music
Naada Nidhi, Mysore awarded at the hands of Pujya Sachidanand Ganpati.
Dagar Gharana Samman from Maharana Mewar Foundation of Udaipur.
ITC Sangeet ResearchAcademy Award- Delhi -2007-08. Given at the hands of Smt Gurusharan Kaur wife of Dr. Man Mohan Singh Prime Minister of India.
Sangeet Natak Ratna Purashkar fellowship –given by Sangeet Natak Academi.-2009.
The Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikar Puarshakar -2009.
Bharat Muni Samman 2010
Global Indian Music Award (GIMA) Award in Mumbai on 1st Oct 2012 –
Global Musician Award
Shri Purshottam das Jalota Award on 19th Nov 2012
International Awards
The Harvard University Art Museum together with Kalawati (a wing of the University)of the US, honored Panditji as “Excellent Musician”
“Artist of America Award” from American Academy of Artists.
The University of Toronto has Honoured Pandit Jasraj with its highest award, 'The Distinguished Visitor Award' making Panditji the first ever to receive it in the 200-year history of the University. This also makes him a visiting Professor of its faculty for life. The award consisted of a citation and a medal crafted by the renowned Canadian sculptor, Sandra Nobel Goss.
“Sangeet Samrat “by Vedic Heritage, New York.
“Ved Shiromani” - the highest Awards of Vedic Heritage of New York.
“Param Acharya” by Pandit Jasraj Institute, New York, New Jersey, Pittsburg.
