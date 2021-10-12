e-Paper Get App

Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:16 AM IST

Pakistani terrorist arrested in Delhi with arms and ammunition; interrogation underway: Report

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay

A Pakistani terrorist has reportedly been arrested in Delhi with arms and ammunition. According to updates shared by India Today, the individual identified as Mohd Ashraf is being interrogated by the special cell of the Delhi Police. According to an Aaj Tak report, the terrorist has been trained by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Reportedly he had been living as an Indian citizen with an assumed name and fake identity card.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:16 AM IST
