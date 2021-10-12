Pakistani terrorist arrested in Delhi with arms and ammunition; interrogation underway: Report

A Pakistani terrorist has reportedly been arrested in Delhi with arms and ammunition. According to updates shared by India Today, the individual identified as Mohd Ashraf is being interrogated by the special cell of the Delhi Police. According to an Aaj Tak report, the terrorist has been trained by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Reportedly he had been living as an Indian citizen with an assumed name and fake identity card.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:16 AM IST