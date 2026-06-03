Pakistani Mobile Signals Reach 4 Km Inside Rajasthan Border, Jaisalmer Bans SIM Cards Over Security Threat

Jaipur: Pakistani mobile networks are extending up to 4 kilometers into Indian territory in the border areas of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Considering the potential threat to national security, the District Collector has imposed a complete ban on the possession and usage of local Pakistani SIM cards, as well as on establishing contact through them. Security agencies are vigilant, and strict legal action will be taken against those violating the orders.

The administration apprehends that the network signals originating from across the border could be misused for espionage and other anti-national activities.

District Collector Anupama Jorwal said that the network coverage from several mobile towers installed on the Pakistani side, near the international border, is extending into Indian territory as well. Signals from these towers are easily accessible up to approximately 4 kilometers within the border areas. Consequently, it becomes possible to establish cross-border contact using local Pakistani SIM cards. Security agencies view this situation as a grave threat.

Intelligence agencies and the administration warn that suspicious individuals or anti-social elements could exploit the availability of the Pakistani network to transmit sensitive information across the border. Furthermore, tracking calls and internet activity conducted using Pakistani SIM cards through the Indian telecommunications system is a highly complex task. For this very reason, this situation has been deemed a threat to national security.

The administration has issued a clear warning that any individual in the border areas found using, possessing, or attempting to establish contact via a Pakistani SIM card, will face strict legal action against him. Security agencies are maintaining a close watch on such instances, and action may also be taken under laws pertaining to national security.