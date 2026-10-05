Pakistani Espionage Racket Busted In Guwahati, Assam STF Arrests Second Suspect | File Pic

Guwahati, October 5: In an ongoing crackdown on espionage networks operating in the region, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has arrested a second individual for his alleged involvement in leaking sensitive security information to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO).

The accused, identified as Ritesh Kumar Singh (39), originally hailing from Begusarai, Bihar, was picked up for interrogation from a rented accommodation in the Satgaon area of Guwahati and subsequently placed under arrest.

According to police sources, Ritesh was arrested for allegedly assisting the prime accused, Abhishek Kumar Singh, who was apprehended on Sunday in connection with the same case (STF PS Case No. 09/2026).

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Yesterday’s key arrest

The crackdown began when the Assam STF, acting on precise intelligence inputs, apprehended Abhishek Kumar Singh (31), a resident of Bihar's Purba Champaran district, from his rented house in Gandhinagar, Satgaon, during an operation on the intervening night of October 3 and 4.

During the initial operation, law enforcement agencies seized a mobile phone, SIM cards, and various restricted incriminating documents from Abhishek's possession.

Preliminary questioning established that Abhishek was actively in contact with Pakistani handlers, passing secret data and updates regarding defence infrastructure and the movement of security forces.

Expanding investigation

Preliminary investigations into Ritesh Kumar Singh’s role indicate that he was actively aiding Abhishek in gathering and transmitting critical information regarding security forces to the PIO.

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Both arrests were executed under STF PS Case No. 09/2026 registered at the STF Police Station.

Counter-intelligence units and the STF are carrying out technical evaluations of all seized digital devices to unravel the full scale of the operation, track financial transactions, and identify potential local accomplices or internal contacts.

Further investigation into the network is currently underway.