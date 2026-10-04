Assam STF Arrests 31-Year-Old In Suspected Pakistan Espionage Case |

​"Acting on a preliminary input from Gajraj Intelligence (Tezpur), the Special Task Force (STF) Assam, in close coordination with Sonitpur Police, neutralized a suspected espionage threat with the arrest of 31-year-old Abhishek Kumar Singh from a rented premise in Satgaon, Guwahati.

Preliminary investigation indicates his active involvement in anti-national activities and leaking classified information regarding security forces to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO).

Incriminating documents, mobile devices, and SIM cards have been seized, and a case (STF PS Case No. 09/2026) has been registered for further probe."