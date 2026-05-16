'Pakistan Must Decide Whether It Wants To Be Part Of Geography Or History': Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Stern Warning | VIDEO

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday delivered a sharp message to Pakistan, warning that continued support for terrorism against India could have serious consequences.

Speaking during an interactive session titled ‘Sena Samwad’ hosted by ‘Uniform Unveiled’ at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, the Army chief said Pakistan would have to decide “whether they want to be part of geography or history”.

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“If Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not,” Gen Dwivedi said.

Remarks Come After Operation Sindoor Anniversary

The Army chief’s comments came just days after India and its armed forces marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack last year.

During the session, Gen Dwivedi was asked how the Indian Army would respond if circumstances similar to those that led to Operation Sindoor were to emerge again.

Referring to his earlier remarks on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, the Army chief reiterated India’s uncompromising position on national security and cross-border terror activities.

What Was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7 last year after the Pahalgam terror attack triggered a major escalation between India and Pakistan.

Under the operation, Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan subsequently launched retaliatory offensives, prompting India to conduct further counter-operations under the same military campaign.

88-Hour Military Conflict

The military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours lasted nearly 88 hours before both sides reached an understanding on the evening of May 10, bringing hostilities to a halt.

Gen Dwivedi’s latest remarks are being viewed as one of the strongest public warnings issued by India’s military leadership to Pakistan in recent months.

The video of the Army chief’s statement has since gained attention online, with many viewing it as a reaffirmation of India’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.