 ‘If Need Had Arisen...’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reveals Why Operation Sindoor Was Halted – VIDEO
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HomeIndia‘If Need Had Arisen...’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reveals Why Operation Sindoor Was Halted – VIDEO

‘If Need Had Arisen...’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reveals Why Operation Sindoor Was Halted – VIDEO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India halted Operation Sindoor voluntarily and on its own terms, adding the country was prepared for a prolonged conflict if needed. Speaking in New Delhi, he said India did not fall for nuclear threats and highlighted the joint strength of the armed forces during the operation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, April 30, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Representative image

New Delhi: Ahead of the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian military’s retaliatory strikes following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocent civilians, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India halted Operation Sindoor "voluntarily" and on its "own terms", asserting that the country was ready for a long war against Pakistan.

"We halted 'Operation Sindoor' on our own will and on our own terms. If the need had arisen, we were fully prepared for a prolonged battle as well. Our surge capacity was not only present then, but exists even today and is stronger than ever before," Singh said speaking at ANI National Security Summit in New Delhi.

Singh said Operation Sindoor was also an example of “joint-ness between Indian armed forces”.

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“Army, Navy, Air Force, all together, under one plan, demonstrated that India's military power no longer operates in silos, but has emerged as a joint, integrated, and global power,” Singh added.

Lauds PM Modi's leadership

The Defence Minister also hailed PM Modi’s leadership and “zero tolerance policy against terrorism."

"Did not fall for nuclear bluff"

Singh also revealed that India faced nuclear threats during the conflict but chose not to be intimidated.

“We were threatened with a nuclear attack, but we did not fall for that bluff," he said, highlighting India’s resolve to act in its national interest.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on the intervening night of May 7–8, 2025.

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