Pakistan: Horrifying Videos Show Burning Wreckage After Blast Derails Train In Balochistan; 16 Dead, 30 Injured

At least 16 people were killed and around 30 others injured after a powerful explosion struck near a railway track close to Chaman Phatak in Quetta, causing a train headed toward Quetta Cantonment to derail, according to reports.

The blast triggered panic in the area as several train carriages were thrown off the tracks, with thick black smoke and raging flames quickly engulfing parts of the site.

Videos Capture Chaotic Aftermath

Handheld videos circulating online captured the immediate aftermath of the explosion, showing derailed and heavily damaged train coaches lying twisted beside the tracks.

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The video showed thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky while orange flames continued burning near the wreckage. Debris, twisted metal and damaged railway infrastructure were scattered across the tracks.

Several men in traditional Pakistani attire, along with police and security personnel carrying rifles, were seen surveying the destruction as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

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One clip showed people walking cautiously along gravel-covered tracks littered with wreckage while others recorded the devastation on their mobile phones.

Train Was Heading Towards Quetta Cantonment

Reports said the affected train was travelling toward Quetta Cantonment when the explosion occurred near Chaman Phatak.

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The blast was reportedly powerful enough to derail multiple coaches, causing severe casualties and widespread destruction along the railway line.

Authorities cordoned off the area soon after the incident as rescue operations continued late into the evening.

Pattern Of Attacks In Balochistan

The incident adds to a growing pattern of attacks targeting railway infrastructure in Balochistan, a region that has witnessed repeated insurgent violence over the years.

Separatist groups operating in the province have frequently targeted trains, railway tracks and security infrastructure, including past attacks involving passenger services such as the Jaffar Express.

While no group immediately claimed responsibility for the latest blast, the nature of the attack has intensified suspicions of insurgent involvement.

Investigation Underway

Security forces and local authorities launched an investigation into the explosion as rescue teams worked to clear the damaged tracks and assist survivors.

Officials are yet to release a final casualty count, with fears that the number of deaths and injuries could rise further.