Pakistan Army has been targeting LoC in Kashmir, launched 8 BAT attacks in July-August: Report

Amid rise in tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, now reports have surfaced saying that the Pakistan Army has been targeting the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir, launching eight attempts by border action teams (BAT) to strike Indian Army personnel deployed in the region.

According to the Hindustan Times, between July 13 and August 4, the Pakistan Army’s Mujahid and special services group (SSG) battalions, along with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives, launched eight actions from the Uri to the Gurez and Tangdhar sectors. This led to India retaliating through depth shelling. Pakistan is estimated to have lost nine soldiers or terrorists in the incidents, while Indian Army sustained one loss at Machchil sector in the last week of July.

The Indian Army on Saturday said they foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani BAT in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector while eliminating five-seven Pakistani Army regulars and terrorists. "In the last 36 hours, the Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. Five-seven Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated; their bodies are lying on the LoC, not retrieved yet due to heavy firing," Indian Army said in a statement.

Border Action Teams (BATs) are small units made up of Pakistani Special Forces and terrorists who conduct raids across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a Pakistan watcher who asked not to be named, Rawalpindi GHQ have been emboldened after the mediation offer by US President Donald Trump, and decided to escalate military tensions on the LoC so that the international community (particularly Washington) puts pressure on India to talk to Islamabad. “Pakistan will again rake up Kashmir in UNGA, as in the past, when the session starts on September 17. Since it knows that India will never accept mediation, the objective would be to ensure that PM Narendra Modi talks to Pakistan,” a senior Indian diplomat told the Hindustan Times.

The Indian Army officials have said that there has been a desperate attempt to revive terrorism and push terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terror groups in Kashmir. Keeping citizens security in mind, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had issued a security advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims urging them to curtail their stay in the Valley immediately. The LoC in the last few days has been volatile with two armies frequently trading heavy fire including the use of higher caliber weapons.