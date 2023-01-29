Pakistan: 40 killed after bus falls off flyover and catches fire in Balochistan; shocking visuals after accident surface

Pakistan: 40 killed after bus falls off flyover and catches fire; shocking visuals after accident surface |

A passenger bus that had been travelling through Balochistan, Pakistan, on Sunday crashed into a ravine, killing at least 40 people. Senior Lasbela district administrator Hamza Anjum remarked at the scene of the accident that the deceased bodies "are beyond recognition."

Anjum said that three survivors had been saved and that there were 48 people on board the bus when it collided with a structure on the bridge and veered off course.

Pakistan's terrible road safety record is a result of ramshackle motorways, low safety regulations, and irresponsible driving.

Because passenger buses are usually overcrowded and seatbelt use is not widespread, single-vehicle accidents frequently result in significant mortality tolls.

